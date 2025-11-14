Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bsr Reit

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36.

Bsr Reit Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.