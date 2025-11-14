Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as high as C$1.13. Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 126,200 shares.
Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$51.45 million and a PE ratio of -138.75.
About Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V)
Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nevada. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V)
- Stock Average Calculator
- dLocal Falls Despite Blowout Q3 Results—What Investors Are Missing
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Ondas Holdings Signals a Rebound as Drone Demand Soars
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Disney’s 2026 Outlook Brightens Under Iger’s Magic Touch
Receive News & Ratings for Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.