Contrasting Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) & Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) and Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Martin Marietta Materials and Monarch Cement’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Marietta Materials 16.47% 11.88% 6.25% Monarch Cement 19.56% 12.31% 10.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Monarch Cement shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Martin Marietta Materials pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Monarch Cement pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Martin Marietta Materials pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monarch Cement pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

This table compares Martin Marietta Materials and Monarch Cement”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Marietta Materials $6.90 billion 5.26 $2.00 billion $18.97 31.73 Monarch Cement $268.05 million 2.92 $66.05 million $16.07 13.32

Martin Marietta Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Monarch Cement. Monarch Cement is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Martin Marietta Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Martin Marietta Materials has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monarch Cement has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Martin Marietta Materials and Monarch Cement, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Marietta Materials 0 5 13 2 2.85 Monarch Cement 0 0 0 0 0.00

Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus price target of $644.38, suggesting a potential upside of 7.06%. Given Martin Marietta Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Martin Marietta Materials is more favorable than Monarch Cement.

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials beats Monarch Cement on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. The company also produces magnesia-based chemicals products; dolomitic lime primarily to customers for steel production and soil stabilization; and cement treated materials. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Monarch Cement

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies. The company sells its products principally in the State of Kansas, the State of Iowa, southeast Nebraska, western Missouri, northwest Arkansas, and northern Oklahoma. The Monarch Cement Company was founded in 1908 and is based in Humboldt, Kansas.

