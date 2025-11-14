Contrasting Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) & FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW)

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and FFBW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 20.73% N/A N/A FFBW N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and FFBW”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Heritage Southeast Bancorporation alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $75.43 million 0.00 $13.81 million $2.19 N/A FFBW $11.90 million 5.12 $1.51 million $0.57 25.10

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than FFBW. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FFBW, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.2% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of FFBW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFBW has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation beats FFBW on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

About FFBW

(Get Free Report)

FFBW, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, which include one- to four family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. FFBW, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.