Contrasting Global Interactive Technologies (GITS) and The Competition

Global Interactive Technologies (NASDAQ:GITS) is one of 56 public companies in the "COMP – SOFTWARE" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Global Interactive Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Global Interactive Technologies has a beta of -0.86, meaning that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Interactive Technologies’ peers have a beta of 3.15, meaning that their average share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Interactive Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Interactive Technologies $29.00 -$6.17 million -2.42 Global Interactive Technologies Competitors $15.27 billion $4.15 billion 25.84

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Global Interactive Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Global Interactive Technologies. Global Interactive Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

0.2% of Global Interactive Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of shares of all “COMP – SOFTWARE” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Global Interactive Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “COMP – SOFTWARE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Global Interactive Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Interactive Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Global Interactive Technologies Competitors 461 3273 8476 307 2.69

As a group, “COMP – SOFTWARE” companies have a potential upside of 25.19%. Given Global Interactive Technologies’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Interactive Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Global Interactive Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Interactive Technologies N/A -98.60% -88.62% Global Interactive Technologies Competitors -3.81% 26.26% 7.10%

Summary

Global Interactive Technologies peers beat Global Interactive Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Global Interactive Technologies Company Profile



Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of a global multi-media platform for users to interact with other like-minded users to share appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures such as K-POP and modern Korean culture. It operates through the FANTOO platform. The company was founded on October 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

