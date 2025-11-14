Contrasting Aisin Seiki (ASEKY) and The Competition

Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) is one of 71 public companies in the “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Aisin Seiki to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Aisin Seiki has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aisin Seiki’s rivals have a beta of 3.25, suggesting that their average share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aisin Seiki and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aisin Seiki 3.37% 7.55% 3.96% Aisin Seiki Competitors -1,652.84% -20.25% -5.18%

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Aisin Seiki pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Aisin Seiki pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 30.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Aisin Seiki and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aisin Seiki $32.15 billion $699.31 million 12.18 Aisin Seiki Competitors $8.20 billion $178.85 million 29.14

Aisin Seiki has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Aisin Seiki is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.0% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aisin Seiki and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aisin Seiki 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aisin Seiki Competitors 683 3388 4660 235 2.50

As a group, “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies have a potential upside of 20.91%. Given Aisin Seiki’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aisin Seiki has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Aisin Seiki rivals beat Aisin Seiki on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Aisin Seiki Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products. The company also offers energy solutions comprising ENE·FARM, a system that generates electricity by extracting hydrogen from gas; gas heat pump air conditioners; warm water shower toilet seats; and peltier modules that are thermoelectric conversion devices, which function as heat pumps by sending direct current. In addition, it provides ILY-Ai, a multifunctional personal shopping mobility product for various user needs; fiber laser; and audio equipment. Aisin Corporation was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

