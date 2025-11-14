Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 317 Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 317 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Astra Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC now owns 998 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Compton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $609.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $716.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $703.72. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.25, for a total transaction of $376,923.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,173,185. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,225. This trade represents a 86.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 44,421 shares of company stock worth $33,573,980 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $905.00 to $875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $925.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price target (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

