Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 96,038 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $AUPH

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 96,038 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 357,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUPH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bloom Burton lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 23.31%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

