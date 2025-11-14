Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 27,540 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. $ANGO

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,540 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.13% of AngioDynamics worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AngioDynamics

In other news, SVP Lawrence T. Weiss bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $118,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,380.57. This trade represents a 11.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $111,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 882,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,198.35. The trade was a 1.15% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 20,890 shares of company stock worth $239,532 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

AngioDynamics Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.74. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 10.67%.The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.330–0.230 EPS. Research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

Further Reading

