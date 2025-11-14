Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $4.70 Million Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.29.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $505.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.79. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $419.00 and a 52-week high of $595.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $551.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.78.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.62%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.