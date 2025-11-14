Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. $HOUS

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,609,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,838 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the first quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 25.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,682,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 582,402 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOUS opened at $12.68 on Friday. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.83.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.30). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOUS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anywhere Real Estate from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.25.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

