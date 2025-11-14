Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. $PHR

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,662 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 9,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 994.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 53.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.The firm had revenue of $117.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHR. Raymond James Financial set a $33.00 price target on Phreesia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Phreesia from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,241 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $27,748.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 135,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,079.32. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $41,019.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 112,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,511.12. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,244 shares of company stock worth $2,680,720. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

