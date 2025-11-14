Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 63,028 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 253.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,028 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 40.6% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROCK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $75.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $310.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.50 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 10.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

