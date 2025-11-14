Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$221.40 and traded as low as C$207.19. Colliers International Group shares last traded at C$207.73, with a volume of 43,283 shares trading hands.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 2.4%

The stock has a market cap of C$10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 89.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$221.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$200.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.38%.The business had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 9.457457 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is a real estate services and investment management company. The company has operations in over 60 countries to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of the property for real estate occupiers, owners, and investors. It offers services to the investor, developers, and occupiers which includes source capital solutions, services for commercial and residential property developers, on a local, regional, national and international basis, Infrastructure consulting, Design and Build, and Market research.

