Cohen & Steers Inc $CNS Stake Reduced by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Cohen & Steers worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,222,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 485.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 77,251 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at about $6,193,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 475.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Inc has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average is $73.43.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 29.73%.The firm had revenue of $140.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CNS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cohen & Steers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cohen & Steers from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohen & Steers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

View Our Latest Report on CNS

Cohen & Steers Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.