Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues Earnings Results

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 3,588.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.
Co-Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of CODX opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Co-Diagnostics stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,105 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Co-Diagnostics worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.
