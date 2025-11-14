CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives $38.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.3333.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CLEAR Secure from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on CLEAR Secure in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CLEAR Secure

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Adam Wiener sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $216,240.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 187,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,329.36. This represents a 3.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 16,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $565,281.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $448,174.50. This trade represents a 55.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 42,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,943 over the last three months. 39.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 329.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in CLEAR Secure by 61.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLEAR Secure Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CLEAR Secure stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. CLEAR Secure has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.23.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 119.82% and a net margin of 20.97%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. CLEAR Secure has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

