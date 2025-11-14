Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.33.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CMTG

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CMTG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. 171,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,989. The company has a market cap of $425.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 26.00 and a current ratio of 26.00.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.11 million during the quarter. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 184.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $921,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 342.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 523,403 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 745.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.