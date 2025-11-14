Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,063,000. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 14.3% of Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIGI. VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 317,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 597.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 73,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.16. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $74.27 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.3627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

