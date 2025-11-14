Citizens Jmp Cuts NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $200.00

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.13% from the stock’s previous close.

NICE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a report on Sunday, October 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on NiCE from $195.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded NiCE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NiCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.46.

Shares of NICE traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,965. NiCE has a one year low of $122.94 and a one year high of $193.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.10.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.07 million. NiCE had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. NiCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.180-12.320 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NiCE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NiCE by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 691,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,628,000 after buying an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NiCE by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in NiCE by 1,518.4% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NiCE by 17.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in NiCE by 3.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,831,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,420 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiCE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self-service enables organizations to address consumers’ needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer’s request, and connects them using real-time AI-based routing.

