Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.080-4.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.2 billion-$61.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.6 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.010-1.030 EPS.

CSCO opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,746.75. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,089 shares of company stock worth $2,236,383 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.7% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,251,733 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $156,225,000 after acquiring an additional 716,488 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 590,650 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,546,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,733,000 after purchasing an additional 439,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,080,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

