Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.32.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $77.38 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $304.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,162 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $212,739.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,167.04. The trade was a 9.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,383. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

