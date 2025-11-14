Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.010-1.030 EPS.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.24. 16,426,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,958,541. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,415,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $167,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,402,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $164,352,000 after purchasing an additional 150,369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $164,733,000 after buying an additional 439,695 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560,773 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,286,000 after buying an additional 220,346 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,096,529 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,077,000 after buying an additional 77,104 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

