CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and traded as low as $25.51. CHS shares last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 19,588 shares changing hands.

CHS Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS

About CHS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

(Get Free Report)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.