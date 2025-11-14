CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and traded as low as $25.51. CHS shares last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 19,588 shares changing hands.
CHS Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71.
CHS Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS
About CHS
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
