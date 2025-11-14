Chandler Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $79.21.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

