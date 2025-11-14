CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) CFO William Robert Elder Purchases 3,500 Shares of Stock

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) CFO William Robert Elder purchased 3,500 shares of CervoMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,960. The trade was a 63.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
CervoMed Stock Up 4.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:CRVO traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. 42,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,431. The company has a market cap of $69.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17. CervoMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $16.94.
CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. CervoMed had a negative net margin of 290.72% and a negative return on equity of 59.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CervoMed Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRVO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CervoMed
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVO. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in CervoMed in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CervoMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CervoMed during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CervoMed by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CervoMed in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.
CervoMed Company Profile
CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CervoMed
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Eli Lilly Strikes Deal With Trump: Why Shares Are Up 10% Since
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Here’s What We Learned From AST SpaceMobile’s Q3 Earnings Report
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Stocks Quietly Leveraging AI While Everyone Chases NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for CervoMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CervoMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.