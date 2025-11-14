CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF $NUMV

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUMV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,082,000 after buying an additional 38,744 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9%

BATS:NUMV opened at $38.67 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $402.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

