CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys Shares of 7,330 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,491,000 after buying an additional 3,501,402 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 114.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,300,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,781,000 after buying an additional 2,829,060 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 36,224.0% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,571,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,327,000 after buying an additional 2,564,661 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $99,370,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,993,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,878 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.38.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1087 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.