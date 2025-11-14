Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,647,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,821,000 after purchasing an additional 787,858 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cencora by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,421,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,599,000 after acquiring an additional 363,402 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Cencora by 8.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,411,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,984,000 after acquiring an additional 404,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cencora by 42.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,433 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 9.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,890,000 after purchasing an additional 154,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $365.06 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.92 and a 1 year high of $366.17. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on COR shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.09.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,792. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

