Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CLBT. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised Cellebrite DI from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 20.7%

CLBT stock opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.28. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 34.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $126.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cellebrite DI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the second quarter worth about $657,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 145,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

