CDT Equity (NASDAQ:CDT) Releases Earnings Results

CDT Equity (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($13.16) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

CDT Equity Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CDT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. 11,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,674. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. CDT Equity has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $2,198.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CDT Equity stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 28.28% of CDT Equity as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CDT Equity in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CDT Equity currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

CDT Equity Company Profile

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

