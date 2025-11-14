Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after buying an additional 3,177,817 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,048,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,569,000 after acquiring an additional 243,030 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,520,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,969,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,393,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

