Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 133.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $55,491,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,147,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,057,000 after purchasing an additional 748,311 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 782,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,791,000 after purchasing an additional 479,460 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 694,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,360,000 after buying an additional 450,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,710,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,848,000 after buying an additional 382,544 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST opened at $50.93 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.