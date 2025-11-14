Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $263,000 in American Express Company $AXP

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 825 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. This trade represents a 15.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total transaction of $18,010,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 85,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,825,691.17. This trade represents a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Express from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

American Express Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of American Express stock opened at $364.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $250.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $377.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.91.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

