Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.4% during the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 46.5% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 100.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 75,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,228,000 after acquiring an additional 37,605 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $608.40 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $605.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.62.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

