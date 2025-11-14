Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $79.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 4.6% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $79,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $74.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $75.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.41. The company has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.