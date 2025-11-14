Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF $AVRE

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF comprises 0.8% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. owned 2.24% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $13,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,521,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 230,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 21,681 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $658.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

