Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,000 NeoGenomics, Inc. $NEO

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,042,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,346,000 after buying an additional 2,875,237 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,319,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,503,000 after acquiring an additional 426,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,078,000 after acquiring an additional 26,224 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,663,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 136,638 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 858,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 182,180 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEO has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partners set a $14.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price target on NeoGenomics and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $11.00 target price on NeoGenomics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

NeoGenomics Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ NEO opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.67. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.85 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 16.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. NeoGenomics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

