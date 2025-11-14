Capital One Financial Estimates TXO Partners FY2025 Earnings

TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Capital One Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TXO Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ FY2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TXO. Zacks Research raised TXO Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TXO Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings raised TXO Partners from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TXO Partners from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of TXO Partners stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. TXO Partners has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $757.83 million, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is presently 450.00%.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

