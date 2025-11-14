Capital One Financial Comments on TXO Partners Q1 Earnings

TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for TXO Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

TXO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TXO Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TXO Partners from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TXO Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on TXO Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TXO Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of TXO opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.83 million, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.08. TXO Partners has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 450.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXO. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in TXO Partners by 560.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 152,750 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 783,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after buying an additional 62,874 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,071,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after buying an additional 510,266 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its holdings in TXO Partners by 307.7% in the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in TXO Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

