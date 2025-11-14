Candriam S.C.A. Sells 201,750 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 201,750 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $19,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,218,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,559,000 after acquiring an additional 706,519 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 81.6% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,815,000 after buying an additional 965,919 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,055,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,419,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,291,000 after buying an additional 66,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,701,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RARE opened at $32.90 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.58). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 237.48% and a negative net margin of 87.34%.The company had revenue of $159.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $250,252.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,132.77. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $76,366.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,857.07. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,456 shares of company stock worth $328,486. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RARE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

