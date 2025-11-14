Candriam S.C.A. Has $25.91 Million Stake in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 587,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,597 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $25,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 102,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 9.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exelixis from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelixis news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $4,355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,189,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,790,879.40. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 48,383 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $2,056,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 664,778 shares in the company, valued at $28,253,065. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,005 shares of company stock worth $7,443,678. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.50.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $597.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.