Candriam S.C.A. Has $13.89 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Candriam S.C.A. cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 242.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $450.71 per share, with a total value of $540,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,710.64. This trade represents a 7.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $13,307,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,728,540.27. This represents a 25.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $447.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $490.30 and its 200-day moving average is $532.89. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $435.42 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.62 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird set a $592.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $644.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.83.

Get Our Latest Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.