Candriam S.C.A. Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in CVS Health by 33.7% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 39.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 700.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.41.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

