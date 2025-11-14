Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $230.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $286.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Get monday.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on monday.com

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $160.61 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 52 week low of $151.00 and a 52 week high of $342.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.58, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.42.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. monday.com had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $316.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in monday.com by 31.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in monday.com by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.