Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 12,505 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. $HSTM

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,505 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 186.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 81,644 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 109.7% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Trading Up 0.0%

HealthStream stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.52 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 5.70%. HealthStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

In other HealthStream news, EVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $55,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,137 shares in the company, valued at $479,321.89. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthStream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HealthStream

HealthStream Profile

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.