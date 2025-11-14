Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,922,633,000 after purchasing an additional 348,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,485,402,000 after buying an additional 1,188,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,433,000 after acquiring an additional 358,916 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $757,808,000 after acquiring an additional 223,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,911,741 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $629,789,000 after acquiring an additional 36,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $109.29 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.46.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Melius began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.72.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

