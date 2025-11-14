Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 3,259 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 235.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 87.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 49.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,080,000 after buying an additional 33,292 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,998,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH opened at $168.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.94. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $148.73 and a one year high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $547,140.09. Following the sale, the president owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,241.33. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total transaction of $519,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,223. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 8,342 shares of company stock worth $1,443,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho raised Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.