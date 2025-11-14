Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $938,000 in Fulton Financial Corporation $FULT

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,980 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $17,263,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 577,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 124,019 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 448,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 914.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 308,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 277,871 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

In other news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 90,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,396.56. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.70.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 0.6%

FULT stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

