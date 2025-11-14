Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $768,000 in Digi International Inc. $DGII

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,036 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Digi International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Digi International by 9,344.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 108,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 107,464 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter worth $2,226,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 2,297.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 238,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 228,089 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,322,000 after purchasing an additional 95,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 5,263.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

DGII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Digi International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Digi International from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Digi International stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. Digi International Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.14%.The business had revenue of $114.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Digi International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

